Regina todorenko, the photo showed a grown son
Famous singer Vlad Topalov and Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko showed pictures of his grown son. The pictures were taken in honor of the first significant dates in the life of star successor, in October, he was 10 months old.
For the second year Vlad Topalov and Regina Todorenko are in the circle of important events. Last fall, the couple officially registered their relationship, and already on 5 December the young family had a son Michael. The first time the wife tried not to show the baby’s face to many fans, but soon the desire to show the world my little happiness took over. In the summer Regina todorenko Vlad Topalov staged a magnificent wedding, after returning to work celebrity media personality with his son starred in advertising diapers, which showed the baby in all its glory. After that, the accounts of the famous parents, the thicket began to appear photos of his son, in which you can see the baby’s face. Pleased celebrity of his many followers on Instagram and in a day when little Michael, namely the so-called heir in the family, was 10 months old.
Regina todorenko has published in his microblog touching family photo, which depicted parents with a baby in her arms. New the star the media personality was accompanied by the hashtag #10месяцевспустя, adding: “I Love you, my boys.” Not remained aloof and Vlad Topalov. The singer published the account in a cute frame, which is posing, holding the hands of a grown son and kissing him on the cheek. Accompanied to the new post, the actor wrote: “happy birthday, my dear man!” Users are surprised not the exact wording, because this date the heir will celebrate only in December, but not upset.
Many fans were quick to join in the congratulations of the parents. Internet users are wondering for someone like little Michael and wish the baby good health and great happiness.