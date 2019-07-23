Regina todorenko thinking about the importance of popularity in social networks
Regina todorenko not sitting on the ground – after a magnificent wedding celebration in Italy leading with her husband Vlad Topalov and seven-month-old son Michael spent a vacation in Sunny Greece and bombarded the network touching wedding photo. Apparently, now the presenter is already back to normal life. On his page on Instagram she has pleased fans pretty rare lately with the little boy. At the same time, the young mother thought about the popularity in social networks.
The photo shows only part of the head, the shoulder and the hand of the baby Misha is lying on the Mat on her stomach, and before him the scattered cubes and opened a book of drawings of animals. Also in the picture, Regina’s hand, which gently holds the child’s hand, and her palm — a cube with the image of the heart.
Leading believes that many people are too focused on the pursuit of huskies in the network and forget about real life.
“#Son Unconditional love! How we ever lived without you??? Often seen under one of my posts: “Oh God, Regina is so self-involved that even the photo of the child does not hold, one can see that time with him never spends”. Seriously???? Is now attention to the son is manifested in the amount of posts about it in Instagram? The world slowly goes crazy on society pressured the newly devices and apps that cause the dependence of likes and low self-esteem. Well, the developers #instagram already in 7 countries off the counters of likes. Perhaps bloggers will not do good, someone will lose a good fees, but at least it will bring back people into reality, and many live in a kind of photographic illusion…it would be Smarter simply to make likes hidden, when they see only the owner of the account. How many minutes/hours a day do you spend in social networks? Are you FOR or AGAINST Likes?” commented Todorenko.
The majority of followers agreed with her and thanked for such good and wise words, and touched by this adorable photo with son.
- You are very beautiful and positive and always a pleasure to watch your photos. So set more. But baby don’t put, people are different it’s true.
- Regina ,write the truth! I admire you!And how old is your baby?)
- Regina, you’re awesome! Good luck and good health to you and your son!
- But if more than one child, they will say that someone I love more
- 2 hours a day. Yes, it is time to cancel the huskies, the world is going crazy
- You’re right, Regina. Mommy just spend their time trying to put your child on Instagram instead of paying him “extra” 3 minutes of your life.
- I agree with every word
- Regina ,what are the right things you write
- Like it all the same, to live without likes, nothing, quite happy and full
- This is exactly all the rage with all