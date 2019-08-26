Regina Todorenko touching congratulated with the anniversary of husband
Vlad Topalov congratulated touching his wife Regina Todorenko anniversary. Feelings to his wife he admitted through a post on the page in Instagram.
According to Topalov, Todorenko is the most beautiful, intelligent, gentle and patient woman among those he ever met. The actor admits that he is “not a gift”, calling the TV host for his “great woman.” Every day the wife gives him a reason to be proud and respect her all the more. With the coming of morning he always again and again falls in love with his wife, and in the evening wants to marry her.
Topalov added that Todorenko and the son finds his greatest happiness, and the spouse loves more than life itself. Followers were touched by the statements of the artist and sincerity of feelings between lovers, expressing the hope that there awaits them a large number of anniversaries.