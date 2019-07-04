Regina todorenko tried on a dress in underwear style

| July 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

On his instagram page Regina left the short message to the many millions of fans who also look forward to the first photos and video of the wedding. TV presenter admitted that the wedding day is very worried. And she wants this to go well, “like in a romantic Comedy”.

Регина Тодоренко примеряла платье в бельевом стиле

“Nervous tension to the max before the most important day this year. If only everything was cool, like in a romantic Comedy)” – succinctly stated Todorenko.

Your post the TV presenter was accompanied by a colorful photo on the background of greenery. In Regina – delicate dress powder shade, the dress is made in a linen style. Completed a large straw hat with satin ribbons. The very same Regina looks off to the side and smiles widely.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.