Regina todorenko tried on a dress in underwear style
July 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
On his instagram page Regina left the short message to the many millions of fans who also look forward to the first photos and video of the wedding. TV presenter admitted that the wedding day is very worried. And she wants this to go well, “like in a romantic Comedy”.
“Nervous tension to the max before the most important day this year. If only everything was cool, like in a romantic Comedy)” – succinctly stated Todorenko.
Your post the TV presenter was accompanied by a colorful photo on the background of greenery. In Regina – delicate dress powder shade, the dress is made in a linen style. Completed a large straw hat with satin ribbons. The very same Regina looks off to the side and smiles widely.