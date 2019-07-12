Regina todorenko Vlad Topalov enjoying your honeymoon

Newlyweds Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov after a 3-day wedding went on our honeymoon to Greece.

Pictures from vacation a couple actively publishes in Instagram.

Регина Тодоренко с Владом Топаловым наслаждаются медовым месяцем

For romantic picture lovers posing by the pool, on the beach, in the hotel room. The lovers shared on the network together.

The publication of newlyweds do not get tired to comment subscribers.

“Regina divine,” “Very Sunny and beautiful couple,” “Nice to look at vacation photos”, “Best couple,” they write.

