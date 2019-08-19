Regina todorenko with her son enjoys socializing with family
Regina todorenko had a “home” vacation — along with a little boy Misha, the presenter spends time in his native Odessa, enjoying spending time with my family and old friends, as well as a generous feast. Her husband Vlad Topalov remained in Moscow, where the artist resides with his family. Young mom is happy to share footage from the city of his youth and tells how he spends time.
So, Regina had posted “happy” photos, which depicted in a white dress in polka dot print and with sleeves, and sneakers. Girl posing on the terrace of a cafe, holding a hand hair, and looks very happy with life. Leading admitted that while walking in Odessa, many of you will know it and ask for a photo, and one guy even called her “dream girl”.
“Today managed to meet up with friends, to discuss “the life” and work #YouTube-channel — walking around town (5km) with children to take a picture with 34мя passers-by, one of them even said, “Regina, you are the Girl of my dreams, sorry married,”
— look at @jardin.od and @sabaneev.gourmet.garden — to go to the cemetery ), ” — said Todorenko on your saturated day.
Members noted that the vacation in his hometown is always a lot to do, and also admire the beauty and spontaneity of Regina.
