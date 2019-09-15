Region in Italy offers $770 per month for the move there, but there is one condition
Power Molise region in southern Italy which over the past 5 years have left most of the residents offer $770 per month for three years to those who agree to move there. This writes Fox News.
In 2014, more than 9 000 people left Molise is a small predominantly mountainous region, with the result that its population is currently around 305 000 people. No newborn has not been registered in nine cities in the region in 2018.
Requirements for receiving the money include moving to a village in the region with a population of less than 2,000 inhabitants and the obligation to open any kind of business that will bring money to the village.
“If we offered financing, it would be another charitable gesture,” said the President of the Molise Donato Tom, adding: “It’s a way to breathe life into our city and to increase the population.”
The benefits of money will not be restricted to those who moved there. Tom said that these cities will receive more than 11 000 dollars a month to help in the creation of infrastructure and promotion of cultural events. He said it will give people a reason to stay.
“Otherwise in a few years we will be right back where we started”, he added.
This is not the first case when a state or city in Italy offered money for relocation and living in a certain place.
In 2017, the North-Western Italian town of Bormida invited people over $2000 for the move and settlement there. At that time in the village lived a total of 394 people.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, the city of Mussomeli in the South of Sicily offered to sell abandoned property at the symbolic price of just under $ 2, if the buyer agreed to fix it for years.
Recently the population of Italy declined from 60 to 55 million people. Factors include the decrease in the birth rate and increasing migration of youth to other European countries in search of new jobs.
According to the Italian national Institute of statistics, in 2019 the country left almost 157 000 people.