Regular consumption of coffee affects the effect of sports

To improve professional achievement, athletes often drink coffee. However, new research by Irish scientists suggests that athletes should eliminate the regular consumption of this drink.

Of course, the caffeine in coffee, tea and other energy drinks that stimulates the Central nervous system, reducing fatigue and drowsiness. This has a positive effect on the strengthening effect of sport: caffeine increases endurance and increases muscle strength. It is not surprising that he is popular energodialoga for athletes. But Irish researchers say about the effects of addiction to caffeine. And every day, the dosage must be higher and higher, to provide the necessary stimulating effect. Eventually, the body becomes addicted to caffeine and stop responding to him.

Scientists recommend to consume the drink, not regularly, and most importantly, not to drink it before sport.

