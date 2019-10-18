Regular consumption of these products reduces the risk of cancer
The use of garlic, onions and leeks reduces the risk of tumor development in the colon.
Scientists from China have come to the conclusion that the use of garlic, onions and leeks could reduce your risk of developing colorectal cancer. Press release of the study were published in the Asia-Pacific journal of clinical Oncology.
It is noted that experts have correlated data 833 patients suffering from colorectal cancer and 833 healthy people by age, sex and place of residence.
Study participants were periodically interviewed about diet and frequency of meals.
The experts found that the probability of colorectal cancer was 79% lower in adults who consumed a large amount of onions, compared with those who consumed it in relatively smaller amounts.
Scientists came to the conclusion that in garlic, bulb onions and onions-leeks contain compounds that can help reduce the risk of development of malignant tumors in the colon.