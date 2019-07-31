Regular consumption of this fruit lowers blood pressure
Scientists conducted a study and found that regular eating blueberries affects the human health. According to them, this berry reduces blood pressure.
The staff of king’s College London conducted an experiment which involved 40 people. All volunteers during the month daily intake of the juice of various fruits and berries, including blueberry. Specialists, two hours after regular intake of tea, recorded the testimony of the tonometer, noting how a particular product affects blood pressure. It turned out that blueberry juice more than any other affects the circulatory system. 30 days indicators participants have steadily decreased by 5 units on the scale of the instrument. Other fruits have not demonstrated the ability to significantly improve the parameters of the cardiovascular system.
The authors of the project noted that a key factor of beneficial effects is the presence in the composition of blueberry anthocyanins. These plant pigments help to improve functions of endothelial cells. The impact of substances leads to improvement of blood coagulation and regulation of blood pressure. To achieve a positive effect you need to eat a day for 200 grams of fruit.