Regular consumption of this juice reduces blood pressure and cholesterol
Almost all study participants after one month of daily consumption of tomato juice decreased blood pressure.
Japanese scientists conducted an experiment, in which asked almost 500 people of different ages, men and women, drink plenty of tomato juice. Juice conditions was unsalted, and the participants kept diaries, which recorded how much juice I drank for the day and all the changes of his state of health.
Four weeks later, the researchers examined the diaries of the study participants, and also checked their health. In 94% of volunteers who had a diagnosis of hypertension or prehypertension, there was a reduction in blood pressure. Half of the participants decreased the level of cholesterol in the blood.
According to experts, this health effect is associated with a high content likopina –a carotenoid pigment, which is a powerful antioxidant. Previously, other studies have shown that the action of lycopene is enhanced by the content in tomatoes are vitamins A, E, and C, Then the scientists came to the conclusion that the most effective way to use whole tomatoes, tomato paste or juice.