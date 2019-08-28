Rejected after “desligada” VW cars are in the U.S. great demand
After the outbreak in the US the scandal of falsification of emissions, Volkswagen bought out the owners of about 380 thousand diesel vehicles, which was established fraudulent software. Machines have long been kept in storage and have now started again to go on sale. The demand was unexpectedly high.
The reason for the popularity of the “defective” vehicles Volkswagen is exclusively economic. Now these machines are reliable and powerful diesel engines TDI cost about half the price of new counterparts. For example, for 12 – 16 thousand dollars you can find a good Volkswagen Golf or Jetta with a mileage of 30 – 60 thousand kilometers. In addition, diesel “Volkswagens” on the American market has no competitors. Engines on heavy fuel will typically be equipped with large gluttonous SUVs or pickups. And the TDI engines in small sedans and hatchbacks allows you to achieve significant fuel savings in daily trips.
In addition, the U.S. government ordered Volkswagen to provide a guarantee on these used cars for a period of 4 years or 48 thousand miles (77 km) after purchase – depending on what comes first. Moreover, all the machines undergo extensive pre-training. Due to prolonged inactivity, most of them rusted brakes and stiffening up the tire. Many need to replace the battery, not to mention the main technological liquids. All of these costs are dealers undertake.
In the end, of 380 thousand redeemed after the scandal of Volkswagen cars now there are 70 – 100 thousand cars and most of them “trade winds”. To buy them, customers are ready to go to the dealers across the country. Volkswagen plans to release all sites where stored bought cars by the middle of 2020. The company enters into new electric era, and the theme of “desligada” gracefully beat in fresh electric van is ID. BUZZ.