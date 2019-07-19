Rejuvenated Pugacheva in a yellow suit and gold shoes made a splash in Jurmala
The main intrigue of the music festival “lime. Rendezvous. Jurmala” about whether Alla Pugacheva safely disclosed. Diva with her husband entered the concert hall “Dzintari” for a few minutes before the start of the first invented Vaikule Grand celebration. About it writes the edition “Days.ru”.
“Will Alla Bugaeva — ask her. Anyway, she told me that comes in the first and the last day. We have it all right”, — admitted before the opening of the forum hostess.
Diva came from the service entrance of the hall “Dzintari” on a new black Mercedes, causing a furor. The audience greeted her with cheers as she sailed regally through the hall and waved to his people.
Read takze“Favorite modnyashka”: Ani Lorak has delighted fans after a week of absence from the Network
The publication notes that the yellow trousers, yellow coat jacket, black blouse, gold shoes and an elegant handbag — was chosen with great taste.
Loose pants added an extra long shirt. Pugacheva has completed the look with a black t-shirt, a shoulder bag and matching Golden shoes. Refreshing makeup and body styling also did the trick: Pugacheva entire evening took the compliments.
As you know, almost every summer the family Alla spends in Jurmala resort — they rent a big house here. Go to the zoo, to the beach, children’s amusement parks. And very happy.
The festival “lime. Rendezvous. Jurmala” Pugachev comes with the pleasure he wants and a girlfriend to support, and to see young artists and to show off in front of an adoring public. Especially for high guest Laima Vaikule presented a remake of the song 1995 “Mary”, which at the time wrote and sang Alla Pugacheva.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the husband of Alla Pugacheva Maksim Galkin has placed Stories in your account in Instagram a fun video with my daughter Lisa. The footage you can see how the child spends a “significant work on the shells.” This girl picked up a brush and paint. Fans were delighted with the new abilities of the daughter of Alla Pugacheva decided that she was as talented as my mother.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter