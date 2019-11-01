Relationship is heating up: the United States imposed new sanctions against Iran
The United States expanded sanctions against Iran, adding to the restrictive lists of the construction sector of the Islamic Republic and imposing a ban on imports of a number of materials that can be used for nuclear and missile programs. About it writes RIA Novosti.
“This decision will help to keep monitoring of civilian nuclear program of Iran, to reduce the risks of proliferation, to limit the ability of Iran to reduce the “breakthrough time” for the pursuit of nuclear weapons and not to allow the regime repurpose objects for distribution,” according to the release of the state Department.
The construction sector of Iran under sanctions, because, according to Washington, “directly or indirectly controlled by the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps”. In this regard, a ban on the sale, supply or transfer to Iran unwrought or semi-manufactured metals, graphite, coal, and software for the industry.
In addition, the ban affects the delivery of four types of materials (types of steel pipes, foil, etc.), which, in the opinion of the United States, can be used in nuclear or missile programs.
Also, the state Department extended the exceptions of Russia, China and European countries to continue working at Iranian nuclear facilities that will not allow Iran to use their nuclear research.
The United States routinely impose restrictions that deprive Iran of any path to nuclear weapons. The United States also use the whole range of diplomatic and economic tools to deter Iran’s destabilizing activities. The Department of state said that while the Iranian regime continues to reject diplomacy and to expand its nuclear programme, the economic pressure and diplomatic isolation will grow. It is written in the press release of new sanctions on Iran on the website of the US state Department.
The history of the conflict between the US and Iran
In 2015, the UK, Germany, China, Russia, USA, France and Iran announced the achievement of a Joint comprehensive plan of action, which involved the lifting of sanctions against Tehran in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.
In may 2018 Donald trump announced the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran concluded in 2015 by the Obama administration. Trump for many years consistently criticized the agreement in 2016, as a presidential candidate, he promised to consider its cancellation in the event of his election victory. Explaining the need of breaking the agreement, trump has accused Iran of illicit ballistic missile and the use of the funds obtained as a result of the lifting of sanctions, to support of terrorism.
In November of 2018 entered into force the decree of the trump on the resumption of sectoral sanctions against Iran are cancelled at the conclusion of the nuclear deal. In particular, re-launched the ban on the purchase of Iranian oil — the country that does that, could fall under the secondary sanctions of the United States (for some States, including China, India and Japan, have been made exceptions). Trump has called the sanctions “the strongest of those who have ever entered the United States.”
In April of the same year, the White house announced the cancellation of the exceptions that allowed some countries to buy Iranian oil without risk to get hit by secondary US sanctions.
In may 2019 the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Persian Gulf four oil tanker was subjected to a sabotage attack. As a result of incident nobody was lost, the spill not occurred. In the United States informally talked about the possible involvement of Iran to attack in Tehran denied it.
13 June 2019 in the Gulf of Oman attacked two tankers. U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo has officially blamed for an attack on Iran, calling the incident part of a “campaign of tension”. The Central command of the armed forces of the United States in confirmation of this version has published a video it allegedly removed the Iranian military remove an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. Iran has rejected the charges.
A little later in June, Iran shot down a us drone. As stated in the Islamic revolutionary guards Corps (IRGC), he violated the country’s airspace. From the statements of the representatives of the Pentagon, by contrast, indicated that the drone was above neutral territory. After the incident, the Federal aviation administration of the USA has banned any U.S. aircraft to fly over Omani and Persian gulfs.
Iranian state media said that authorities in the middle East countries have arrested 17 secret agents recruited by the Central intelligence Agency to spy on its nuclear and military facilities. Some of them were allegedly sentenced to death.
Iranian officials told Reuters that Donald trump through intermediaries from Oman sent a message to Tehran, in which he proposed to start negotiations and warned of the “imminent attack” US in case of failure to do so. The New York Times reported that recently trump has approved military strikes on several targets in Iran in response to the destruction of the drone, but at the last moment canceled them. Iranian media published photographs of the wreckage of a downed drone in the IRGC called the fragments of evidence that he was shot down over Iran and not over international waters.
The US has carried out a cyber attack on weaponry in Iran in retaliation for attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of an American drone.
After Rouhani said that the White house struck “mentally retarded” trump posted on Twitter tirade with a threat to use against Iran’s “stunning power”. The American President accused the Iranian leaders of an aggressive policy and said they are not aware of today’s realities.
The Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif said that any air strikes on Iran by the US because of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia will lead to “total war”.