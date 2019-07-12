Relationships Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper ruined the mother-in-law
Relationships Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper ruined the mother-in-law Gloria, living with his son after the death of his wife. The actor did not give the mother bored and always took her to social events.
Gloria Cooper immediately took a dislike to his first wife son, and then did everything to destroy his relationship with Rene Zellweger. Then the actor, according to TVC, for two years lived with Sookie Waterhouse, but also gone from the model. The same fate befell the marriage to Shake. In the documents as the reason for divorce stated mother-in-law, who lived with the couple in a mansion in Los Angeles.
A devout Gloria Cooper is the owner of an explosive nature. Relationship daughter-in-law and mother-in-law escalated, has not resulted in a terrible scandal. The actor had to make a choice, and he was not in favor of the wife and daughter of Leah, which Packed up and left for new York. Now the pair have to go through a complicated legal process regarding custody of the common daughter.