Relative scalded 2-year-old girl with boiling water as punishment
In Tennessee a relative as punishment for 2-year-old girl used boiling water, which caused severe burns in children. This writes Channel 9 News.
Officers from the County Sheriff’s office Rey (RCSO) say that the woman was arrested on charges of cruelty to a child.
According to RCSO investigator rocky Potter, August 11, emergency services reported about a girl with severe burns.
The girl’s mother Brittany Smith says cousin, Jennifer Vaughn, took care of caylee that day. Smith says that Vaughn called her in a panic, saying that caylee was burned and asked her to come right away. She says Vaughn told her that he used boiling water to punish Kaylee, because she had a “bad day”.
“She admitted what he did,” said the girl’s mother.
According to detective Potter, the hospital called them “sock burns” because the burns on her legs were like a pair of socks. The doctors called burns “non-random”.
“When I saw them (pictures of burns), it was just the worst burns I have ever seen,” said the detective.
The little girl was taken to the burn unit. The detective said that the damage to the baby’s skin is so strong that the transplanted skin may not survive.
“This is wrong,’ Smith said. In this world there is nothing that can make a 2 year old to deserve such a punishment, no matter how badly they behave”.
Vaughn was arrested and charged with ill treatment of children under aggravating circumstances in accordance with state law, which makes it a criminal offense of A class (an act punishable by a maximum life imprisonment or the death penalty).
At the moment the girl is still in the hospital, her condition has improved, but is now ahead of the operation.
On the website GoFundMe organized a campaign to help cover medical expenses for Kaylee.