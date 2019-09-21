Relatives of car crash can’t walk out of the hospital: the reason
Relatives of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is rumored to be brain cancer, can’t leave the hospital.
About this on air of one of Russian TV channels told a friend of Anastasia, Sergei Mayorov.
He reiterated that the car crash was operated on (this is the second operation, the first was in Germany).
“Last night I was talking to Marina Potapova. This is Nastya’s Director. It was the second operation. The doctors looked at the test results. There is hope that all can still do” — he said.
Mayorov added that Potapova and her husband Zavorotnyuk not come from the hospital.
“They don’t leave the hospital because because of the hype clinic just outside of some fans, people with icons, wizards, psychics. Peter walks out of the room, Marina comes out, none of the chamber does not go”, — concluded the majors.
We will remind that before mass media published a video in which Peter Chernyshev out of the hospital. After that, the fans of the actress began to be on duty under the walls of the institution.
