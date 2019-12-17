Relax and distract: the system security on the roads is dangerous for drivers
According to a new study, several systems designed for safety and ease of driving, creating a hazard for drivers. About it writes USA Today.
Adaptive cruise control and technologies that help to hold the lane, drivers enter into a relaxed state, which increases the risk of accidents, says Fund traffic safety AAA.
When used correctly, technology can make driving safer. But many drivers put too much trust in systems, according to a study published by the AAA Foundation.
The results emphasize the depth of the security challenges facing the automotive industry as it continues the slow transition from traditional vehicles to vehicles with Autonomous control. Evidence increasingly suggests that drivers often do not use or understand partially automated system.
“We’re definitely trying to replicate the drivers that these systems are merely support systems and their role is to remain vigilant and careful,” bill said Horry, head of the research group for the study of traffic Foundation, AAA and the project Manager.
Adaptive cruise control maintains a safe distance between vehicles on the highway, accelerating or slowing down automatically without the driver’s help. Technology assist of the lane helps the driver to stay in lane by gently adjusting the wheel when the car starts to drift. But both systems still require the driver to be alert and keep hands on the wheel.
The AAA study concluded that these two systems make the drivers “almost twice as likely to be distracted while driving” than drivers who do not use them.
Perhaps illogical, but drivers who are not so familiar with the systems will be less likely to escape from control.
The researchers tested a wide range of cars including the Tesla Model S, Acura MDX, Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Jeep Cherokee and the Hyundai Sonata.
The study does not mean that the system is inherently dangerous. But it suggests that the automotive industry needs to better inform drivers about the limitations of such systems, which are unable to make difficult decisions on the road.
Researchers from Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, which conducted the study in collaboration with AAA, evaluated video of the real driving behaviour.
The obtained results correspond to the AAA study carried out in 2017, which showed that the system with a touch screen in many new vehicles too distracting, putting the motorists at risk of accidents.
The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Utah, checked 30 infotainment systems of vehicles and found that all of them somewhat distracting. 12 systems, the diversion was “very high”, at 11 — high, and 7 “moderate.”