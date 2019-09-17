Released a documentary film about the work of Beyonce in “lion King.”
A film by Jon Favreau was released this summer
On ABC was the premiere of the documentary “Making The Gift” on the work of the Beyonce album “The Lion King: The Gift”.
Fans will be able to see the rehearsal and recording of all the songs from the album on which the singer worked with Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and a few African artists.
