Released a documentary film about the work of Beyonce in “lion King.”

| September 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

A film by Jon Favreau was released this summer

Вышел документальный фильм о работе Бейонс в «Короле Льве»

On ABC was the premiere of the documentary “Making The Gift” on the work of the Beyonce album “The Lion King: The Gift”.

Fans will be able to see the rehearsal and recording of all the songs from the album on which the singer worked with Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and a few African artists.

www.multikino.com

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr