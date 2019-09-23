Released captured off the coast of Cameroon, the Russian sailors (PHOTO)

The Russian Embassy in Cameroon confirmed the information about the release of captured Russian sailors, reports “Interfax”. Soon they will go home, reported on the website of the Embassy in Facebook.

According to the Russian professional Union of sailors who freed Russian citizens located in Hamburg.

“The Russian seamen, seized by pirates off the coast of Cameroon on August 15, released. This information confirms the employer. Currently, they are in Germany and will soon go home”, – stated in the message.

The Embassy added that the life and health of Russians is not in danger.

We will remind, on August 15 in the port area of Douala on the coast of Cameroon presumably Nigerian pirates attacked a cargo ship “of Marmarita”, coming under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda. The owner of the vessel is based in Hamburg the company MarConsult Schiffahrt. As сообщfли the Russian foreign Ministry, the attackers seized eight crew members, including three citizens of Russia – the captain, the XO and chief engineer.

The Hamburg Prosecutor’s office later said the about four Russian citizens who find themselves the pirates.

Media also reported that the pirates had captured the Ukrainian and Chinese sailors. According to a source in the Navy of Cameroon, the kidnappers were probably Nigerian pirates. Communication with the shipowner and the pirates were released in the evening of 19 August.