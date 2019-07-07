Released latest Mahindra Thar 700
The Indian car market went SUV Mahindra Thar 700 Signature Edition. It was the final series of the seven hundred vehicles produced at the plant in Nashik, which ends with the production of SUV of the first generation, takes us back to the Willys MB.
It is slightly superior to the civilian version of the CJ-3B company Mahindra first sold in India, then in 1947 started local production, and another seven years — a full licensed production under its own brand.
Farewell Thar 700 has several differences from a standard SUV, but almost all of them boil down to appearance. The car is painted in a special colour Aqua Marine, which the developer borrowed from the Mahindra compact MPV Marazzo, has a blackened front grille and a silver insert on the bumper, alloy wheels of a unique design of this car.
Among other features can distinguish the presence of ABS, which is absent in conventional models. In other aspects the technique has not changed: the 2.5 CRDe turbo diesel engine with 107 HP and 247 Nm mated to five-speed “mechanics” and two-stage transfer box, locking rear differential, and independent rear suspension longitudinal leaf springs.
Farewell of the model, of course, are much more conventional SUV. For them in India will have to pay 999 rupees, which is 40 thousand rupees more than the price of the underlying machine.