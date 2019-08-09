Released the first of a series continuing the series “Beverly hills, 90210”

Something so long awaited by millions of fans around the world, it’s finally happened! August 7, the Fox has shown the first series of continuation of the cult series “Beverly hills, 90210”. Many years later, beloved characters like Kelly Taylor, Steve Sanders, David silver, Donna Martin, Brandon Walsh, Andrea Zuckerman and Brenda Walsh — came together again.

Вышла первая серия продолжения сериала «Беверли-Хиллз, 90210»

The official account of the series is Instagarm published an excerpt of the first series “Beverly hills, 90210”.

“They haven’t seen each other. What now?” — reads the caption under the video.

