Relieve themselves: tourists arrested for the desecration of the world famous attractions
On 14 January a group of six tourists desecrated landmark, Machu Picchu in Peru. The police said that they will be deported. This writes Fox News.
The group was arrested after accusations that they have damaged part of one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world, and relieve themselves in the sacred Temple of the Sun. According to police, only five of the six tourists took part in the vandalism.
The suspect originally faced up to four years of imprisonment, before the news emerged that officials can deport most of them.
“Six tourists arrested. Investigation of a crime against the cultural heritage”, — said Wilbert Leyva, head of the regional police of Cusco.
According to Leyva, officials found a group of citizens of Chile, Brazil, France and Argentina — in the closed part of the temple, where they also found part of a stone wall, which “broke off” and cracked on the floor. According to reports, officials also found feces in the temple. The Argentine man will be in Peru.
Some areas of the semicircular Temple of the Sun are closed to visitors. It is believed that this is one of the most sacred places in the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, where worshippers made offerings to the sun.
Machu Picchu is a popular tourist destination in all of Peru and is listed as an UNESCO world heritage site. More than a million people annually visit the centuries-old stonework.
As later reported by “RIA Novosti”, five of the six tourists were released. Custody is one 28-year-old Argentinian, he was charged with “illegal removal of cultural property”, punishable with a prison term of three to eight years.