‘Remember the truck and began to follow’: the wild Turkey a few months chasing the mailman
In Waukesha (Wi) wild Turkey relentlessly chased the mail truck. Postman Jeff Byrne says this has been happening for a few months, says Patch.
The postman works in the area of Tacoma hills in Waukesha. It is very similar to many other suburban areas: small streets and roadside mailboxes, which are easy to reach from the mail truck.
There are no sidewalks, and pedestrians are rare — except one creature. Within a few months, Byrne stalked the wild Turkey.
“She never gave me attention in the first couple of months, but last month she quite well remembered the truck and began to follow me,” he said.
The inhabitant of this district sherry Michaels once followed a mail truck Byrne, recording video, as Turkey was hanging around the truck and ran after him.
When the mail truck stopped, the Turkey walks around the truck, trying to look inside, and from time to time inflate their feathers as if to attack.