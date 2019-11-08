Reminiscent of Chernobyl in the Russian city surprised a strange preparation for Putin’s visit
In Omsk (Russia) scored a strange preparation for the arrival of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, which could not fail to cause a reaction in the network.
The corresponding photo published in Twitter account “Main Liberal”.
“In Omsk, Russia before Putin’s arrival the ground was painted green, and if the snow comes a whole lot of work for nothing… In any country in the world still live the same idiots?” reads the caption to the picture where you can really see the painted ground.
The network immediately began to discuss the preparations of the Russians to the arrival of the President.