Remittances of migrant workers increased by 11.7%
For the first eight months of 2019, the Ukrainian labor migrants transferred to their home country 120,9 billion ($4.83 billion), which is 11.7% more than in the same period of 2018. This was announced by the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture in the report for January-August of this year.
It should be noted that it is only 38% of the amount of the transfers that 2019 year predicted by the national Bank, expecting that our workers transferred to Ukraine about us $12.6 billion, the NBU reported that the earnings of Ukrainian labour migrants increased by 43%, but the rate of labour migration is gradually slowing down.
However, official data on remittances in Ukraine from different sources often differ considerably. For example, the world Bank reported that by the end of 2018, the volume of remittances of Ukrainian labor migrants to their home countries amounted to $14 billion And according to the same national Bank – $of 10.88 billion.