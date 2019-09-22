Removable doors for Ford Bronco will be better than a Jeep Wrangler
The automaker has patented a design with latches.
Our database us patent office found the description of the idea of a removable door for new Ford Bronco. The company has offered its design is conceptually better than the one used in the Jeep Wrangler.
Ford offers to fix doors on the Bronco special clips, not bolts as the competitor from the Jeep. Thus, the door can be disassembled without a screwdriver, just put the latch in the open position, allowing to remove the door from its hinges. However, you will need to disconnect the wiring that goes to the door locks and Windows.
The possibility of spontaneous opening of the latches in Ford eliminated unnecessary unlocking feature to prevent lock system. In addition, to open the mechanism will not work if the car is uneven.
The fact that Ford has patented removable doors with latches, does not mean that this option will be asked for the serial Bronco. However, it is worth considering that a direct competitor of the model is the Jeep Wrangler, which to this day remains the only car on the market with removable doors.