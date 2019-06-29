Remove it immediately! Ani Lorak deleted the photo in swimsuit after criticism from the fans
Ani Lorak quite often publishes on his page in the social network sensual photos. Videos, vacation, photo shoot singer loves to share with fans moments of his life. This time the star published a photo in a swimsuit, but her followers on Instagram the image is not appreciated. “Is something wrong?”, “Photoshop or a bad shot? Leg turned”, “the Swimsuit seemed to have pulled the figure, the sausage was like” “Sample durnovkusiya,” — responded to Network users. Ani a few hours later deleted the photos, probably, tired to read negative comments.
A few days ago the media had spread the news: 40-year-old Ani Workstreams with 26-year-old sound-producer Black Star and close friend Egor creed Gleb. This was announced by Telegram channel “Just anyone”. “Yegor is always accompanied by Ani on rehearsals and concerts, they spend a lot of time together.” The singer no comment was given, but her comments under the last posts in Instagram is more than eloquent. “Your attention is priceless… My love is infinite”, — has signed one of the recent pictures Lorak. Now the singer has decided to put an end to the rumors and shared a tender photo of Egor. The Network has responded to the publication of Ani. “Finally confirmed. Do not pay attention to anyone else and be happy, that’s the thing!”, “Ani, I’m very glad that you finally found your man”, “Happy you!”, — written by fans of the star. Recall that in early 2019 Ani Lorak divorced Nalchajian Murad, with whom she lived 8 years and had a daughter Sophia. The breakup was painful, because the reason for the breakup was the cheating Murad. When the Network got incriminating photos and videos, Ani could not forgive unfaithful husband, but deeply experienced the tragedy. Some time later, lorac provoked rumors that she was no longer alone. In late may, the singer appeared on the award of the Topical Style Awards 2019 and openly told about life after divorce. The actress admitted that she started a new life, and hinted at a new relationship. “It’s a secret” — coyly told Ani. Earlier, the singer hinted that it may soon become a mother. “To inspire, to delight, to give new life — the true purpose of women,” said Caroline.
