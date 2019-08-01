Renault announced the price of the Megane RS Trophy-R
The cost of the Megane RS Trophy R is up to 72 140 pounds — or £ 3,000 less than the 718 Cayman GT4.
Even without any additional options, the French record holder Megane RS Trophy-R and Renault is extremely expensive: the automaker announced the starting price of 51 140 pounds in the UK. This is almost two times more than the normal Megane RS, which starts at 27 835 pounds and 19 305 pounds more than the RS Trophy. Even the Porsche Cayman 718 6 350 pounds cheaper than the French of “charged” hatchback.
Package Carbon Wheel Pack, which added 19-inch wheels, Carbon Revolution, which provides an overall weight savings of 8 kg, the price of the hatchback will be 63 140 pounds. But that’s not all, because the package Nurburgring Record Pack that offers carbon-ceramic front brakes with gold calipers and dynamic air intake in the lower part of the front bumper will increase the cost of 72 to 140 pounds.
If desired, you can further configure the RS Trophy-R with other accessories, such as seat belts six-point Sabelt seat, lightweight lithium-ion battery that saves another 4.5 kg and new elements of the cooling system.
Find the fastest production car with front wheel drive in Nurburgring and Spa Francorchamps on the road will be difficult, so its circulation is limited to 500 copies worldwide, including 32 allocated to the United Kingdom. They all differ a little in weight and improved aerodynamics, having under the hood a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine Megane RS Trophy 300 HP