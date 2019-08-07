Renault Duster received a special version of the GoPro

The French brand has released the special version of crossover.

Despite the end of the life cycle of current generation Renault Duster, the company introduced a new version of the model, called GoPro. The main difference novelties – other lighting equipment and the availability of the action Cam.

Camera GoPro Hero 7 located on the inside of the windshield, and is waterproof. Additionally, the gadget works on Bluetooth, is able to accept voice commands, supports time-lapse and 4k resolution.

Updated crossover also has a pack Outsider, which included a revised front bumper with integrated headlights, and inside, a 7-inch touchscreen and rear view camera.

In the movement of the Duster is the 1.6-liter engine with a capacity of 118 HP, working together with a CVT and all-wheel drive. Version with all-wheel drive system is equipped with a 2.0-liter 143-strong unit, which is a pair of 6-speed manual transmission.

