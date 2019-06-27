Renault has declassified information about the new Renault Triber
French sales of new items will start in the second half of 2019.
New Renault Triber will initially appear on the Indian car market. Subcompact crossover with three rows of seats will cost from 453 to 726 thousand. The series was based on the platform CMF-A, which is also based on the model Kwid.
Dimensions Renault Triber be 3990х1739х1643 mm, wheelbase — 2 636 mm and a ground clearance of 182 mm. the weight of the model is 947 pounds, and the Luggage compartment comes to 625 litres.
The crossover will be equipped with many useful features that ensure passenger safety: ABS, two airbags, rear Parking sensor and warning system speed limit. The top version will also get two extra airbags, a rear view camera and three-point seatbelts.
In the cabin Triber installed 8-inch touch monitor infotainment system MediaNav with the function of supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a fully digital instrument panel.
Under the hood of new items installed 1.0-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine capacity of 72 horsepower and 96 Nm of torque. Together with the engine will work 5 speed manual gearbox or automatic transmission.