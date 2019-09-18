Renault has presented the new SUV Koleos
Restyled version of the crossover has an updated design and a new range of engines.
Renault has released updates for the Koleos crossover. Pre-orders for the new are already taking in the UK, and the cost model begins with a level 28 195 pounds.
The updated Renault Koleos boasts enhanced design and interior design, including an upgraded entertainment system. In addition to the engine range includes two diesel unit volume of 1.7 and 2.0 liters capacity of 148 and 187 HP respectively.
The appearance of the product is due to the 18-inch wheel disks and led lights. In addition to the top-end performance GT-Line crossover features larger diameter discs and larger diagonal of the monitor of the infotainment system, and a richer equipment.