Renault introduced a new generation of Renault Captur
Crossover after the upgrade will be significantly upgraded and will be hybrid.
Renault bypost the second generation of its best selling crossover brand — Captur, which has the same interior design as the Clio, and will also be offered as a hybrid. The French manufacturer claims that it has sold more current-generation Captur in the past year than when it was first launched in 2013. To continue this success, a new competitor Seat Arona applies the evolutionary approach to the exterior design, which Renault describes as “more modern, more muscular and more expressive, with lots of hints on the design of the SUV.” Led front headlights and the rear lights are also standard on the entire line.
The novelty, which will debut before the end of this year, will be significantly larger than its predecessor, its length is added to 100 mm with a wheelbase of 33 mm long and width, which increased by 19 mm. In result, the rear seats can be adjusted to 16 cm, while the boot capacity is 536 litres, which is 81 liter more than the previous car.
The second generation of the Renault Captur is installed on the platform CMF-B, which was first used for the latest model Clio. They say that it weighs “about the same” as an old generation car, despite the increase in the size and configuration, thanks to details such as the aluminium bonnet and plastic tailgate.
The interior of the car, like Clio, has undergone more substantial upgrades than appearance. Renault says that it offers “a new dimension of quality and comfort competing models from the class above” with extensive use of high quality materials and newly designed seats. There is also a new center console, which has additional storage space and a place to charge your wireless phone.
The infotainment system is the biggest upgrade in the cabin. Its screen has a diagonal of 9.3 inches — more than big most expensive. A broader range of standard accessory kits safety. Renault also actively working on individual adjustment: a total of 90 combinations of exterior colors and 18 configurations of the interior.
At the start of sales of the updated Renault Captur will be offered with three petrol engines and two diesel engines, all new for the car. The base 1.0-liter TCe three-cylinder unit has an output of 99 HP and a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine develops 128 HP, and 153 HP in the modification of “155”. A 1.5-liter diesel engine delivers power to 94 HP and 113 HP, depending on engine offers five – or six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmission with double clutch.
Captur will get a plug-in hybrid modification of E-Tech in the first quarter of 2020. System, which Renault filed more than 150 patents, combines a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with a battery of 9.8 kWh and two electric motors.