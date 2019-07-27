Renault introduced an updated Logan, Sandero and Stepway
Renault has finally introduced an updated model range of Sandero, Logan and Stepway for South America.
Starting with the exterior, the front of the car gets built in lights new C-shaped led “eyeliner” DRL, revised chrome grille, shaped in the style of the latest Renault models, and new front bumpers. In the rear, revised bumpers and redesigned rear lights with the new led “eyeliner”, with the Sandero and Stepway are completely different taillights that extend horizontally in comparison with the same updated Renault models sold in other markets. The only exception is Logan, whose tail lights virtually unchanged.
Moving on to the interior, according to Renault, added new materials, including fabric or leather door panels, leather steering wheel with polished chrome inserts and dark roof lining. The seats also received lateral support for greater comfort and ergonomics. All three models feature a new 7-inch infotainment Media Evolution that connects to Android Auto and Apple Carplay, Bluetooth and rear view camera (depending on version).
As for the mechanical part, the big news is the addition of the transmission X-Tronic CVT is offered as an option on beznadejnoi four-cylinder petrol engine capacity of 115 HP, This engine is offered standard with a 5-speed manual transmission, which is the only choice for the base three-cylinder petrol engine producing 79 BHP Both versions also work on ethanol and thus gaining 3 HP each.
Models with the CVT as standard, get plastic lining on the wheel arches. Logan seems to have received a higher clearance than the Dacia version that reminds us of the Russian version of the Renault Logan Stepway.
Updated security standard for all models includes four airbags as well as Isofix latches for two child seats in the back. CVT models also get electronic stability control (ESC) and launching assistance (HSA).