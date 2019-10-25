Renault introduced electric cars on hydrogen fuel
Two new commercial models — the Kangoo Z. E. vans and Master Z. E. — with the engine on hydrogen fuel introduced by the French company Renault. Modification of Hydrogen has a special tank of hydrogen fuel, which allows you to take extra energy to charge the battery.
Hydrogen fuel will increase the reserve Renault Master Z. E. from 120 to 350 kilometers. Range of the Renault Kangoo Z. E. when using the new fuel is increased by 40 kilometers from 230 to 370.
New hydrogen generator can produce about 10 kW. It is noted that the filling of balloons with hydrogen takes only 5-10 minutes. The manufacturer notes that mass Master Z. E. Hydrogen increased by 200 kilograms (Kangoo Z. E. Hydrogen — 110 kg) due to the installation of the hydrogen cylinders and generator.
The first van, which will appear from official dealers, will be the Kangoo Z. E. Hydrogen model will be available for order in France by December of this year, the cost of an electric vehicle will be 48 300 euros. The start of sales of model Master Z. E Hydrogen planned for the first months 2020. The beginning of sales in Russia, not yet reported, but is expected no later than 2021.