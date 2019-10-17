Renault will become a partner at Waymo Autonomous machines for airports
Renault and Waymo plan to create an Autonomous mobility service from the airport to the business district.
Renault and Waymo stated that they would explore the possibility of creating Autonomous mobility services between the airport of Charles de Gaulle in Paris and the huge business district of La Defense, located West of the city, with the possible purpose of the meeting for the Olympic games in 2024.
Renault and Waymo, a subsidiary company for the production of self-propelled vehicles parent company Google Alphabet, will be partners in the region of Ile-de-France in this enterprise. Valérie Pécresse, President of the region, which includes Paris, says that it will invest 100 million euros in the infrastructure of Autonomous vehicles.
“I hope that we will be able to bring this project to a successful conclusion for the Olympic games in Paris,” said Pécresse in a press release. According to Pecresse, this service will benefit both residents and tourists.
The distance to the airport from La défense, where are many of the largest French company, is about 32 km, and the trip can take up to one and a half hours due to frequent traffic jams.
Renault and Nissan plan to develop the service of robotaxi by 2022, according to the medium-term plan of the Alliance for 2022 presented by former Chairman of the Alliance Carlos Gonom. The route between the airport of Charles de Gaulle and Paris will be ideal for Autonomous vehicles because of the ease of adding appropriate infrastructure, said Ghosn in an interview with Automotive News Europe in 2018.
Last year, Renault showed off a number of Autonomous concepts, including EZ-GO robotaxi, the concept of shared Autonomous vehicles, which, according to the automaker, can be operated by private or public companies that are complementary to automobiles and public transportation options such as subway or buses.
Renault has a few stand-alone programme of vehicle testing, including the geofence in Rouen, France, and another in Paris. In June, Renault, Nissan and Waymo said that it has entered into a partnership to develop self-driving systems for a number of vehicles.
Waymo is on the cutting edge of technology of Autonomous cars. From 2017 the company allows passengers to ride in Autonomous vehicles, especially in the United States, in the area of Phoenix, Arizona. In 2018 Waymo launched commercial service in driving with drivers security. This month, he told members of their programs for the early participants, which will soon introduce to the program a car without a driver, although at first probably in the back seat is the employee of Waymo.