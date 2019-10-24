Renault will bring to market a new fiscal compact crossover
Carmaker Renault will soon bring to sell the latest SUV. The performance of the novelty is planned to be held in India at the auto show AutoExpo, this event will occur in early 2020. The names of the SUV yet, it is known under the HBC logo, and experts promise that the dealers will get it next summer.
Compact SUV in length is about 4 meters. Based body is based on the platform CMF-A, the same reasoning and well-known crossover Triber. The SUV got a solid appearance. Professionals say that the car will look like in the style of the last modern car brand Renault.
Technically, the SUV is equipped with a turbocharged engine with 3 cylinders, 1 liter, such as the motors installed on Renault Kvid and Treiber. About the power capacity information no, you can only rely on previous models, the Kvid force identified 68 HP and Treiber 72 horsepower. It seems to be something in between. Managed the vehicle mechanical or robotic transmissions may be invited also variable speed transmission. For buyers available in front-wheel drive SUV.
According to preliminary information the cost of a new SUV will be slightly higher than that of the Treiber. Crossover with the preliminary index of the NAF will be made to the native plant group, by the way, the car will be sold in other countries. Maybe even with the name of Datsun.
