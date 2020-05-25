Renault will release a cross-universal
The Romanian subsidiary of Renault, Dacia, is preparing to debut a new budget cross-universal.
In the model range Dacia model will be replaced by universal Logan MCV and Lodgy MPV.
According to preliminary information the universal Dacia differ seven-seat layout of the cabin and will share a simplified platform CMF-B with the third generation of the Logan. The new 4.5-meter tall vehicle can become the successor of the Lada Largus.
According to French media reports, the Renault group is not satisfied with the low demand for the utilitarian compact MPV Dacia Lodgy, so his successor will have to surprise stylish, unusual for the budget segment conformation and permeability, while maintaining the practicality of the Logan MCV and the possibility of transforming the three-row cabin of the Lodgy.
For a manufacturer to replace one of the two models will reduce costs.
For the performance of the new cross-station wagon will meet the gasoline turbo engine 1.0 and 1.3 TCe and turbo diesel engine 1.5 dCi borrowed from the line of the new Logan and Sandero.
Later the engine range should complement the hybrid version of E-Tech, which is based on a 1.6-liter “aspirated”, a pair of electric motors and three-shaft transmission without clutch and synchronizers.