Renee Zellweger at the ceremony in Beverly hills in the elegant dress
50-year-old actress chose to make his appearance very beautiful and elegant outfit.
The award ceremony Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly hills was visited by the gorgeous Renee Zellweger.
The actress loves to wear black dresses, so this time did not change himself. Renee appeared on the red carpet in a black dress-the pencil from the brand A. W. A. K. E. Mode with beautiful white collar and spicy neckline.
The colors of the outfit slightly resembled the costume of a nun.
Chest area and ears, the actress decided to leave without any decoration, so as not to distract attention from the beautiful collar. The dress she combined with black shoes.
Elegant hairstyle with small bouffant and most natural makeup is made up of the evening Renee.
Zellweger won the award in the nomination “Best actor” for his starring role in the film “Judy”.