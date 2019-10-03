Renee Zellweger at the premiere of “Judy” was posing with colorful umbrella
October 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The actress has appeared in elegant dress.
Renee Zellweger has presented the film “Judy” with her participation in London, reports storinka.com.ua. For the release of star chose an elegant outfit.
On the red carpet of the cinema Curzon Mayfair Renee came out in a slinky dress off the shoulder from Emilia Wickstead and white Christian Louboutin pumps. Your image the actress added a bright umbrella.