Renee Zellweger at the presentation of the film “Judy” in Santa Monica
50-year-old Renee Zellweger started to promote a new picture with its participation “Judy” (Judy) in which she embodied the image of the iconic Hollywood actress Judy garland. Yesterday, the star arrived at the office of the broadcasting company SiriusXM to present a biopic and to answer questions about it from host jessa Cagle.
For the event, Renee chose the way in casual style: she was wearing a sand-colored jumpsuit and sleek pumps in multicolored stripes.
In conversation with Jess Kaglom the actress spoke about working on the film. So, the star admitted that before filming really wanted to talk to the children of Judy garland, but was unable to do so for a number of reasons.
I wanted to talk to the kids, Judy. I wanted to know what they hope to see on the screen. However, I never had to call and ask: “Hey, and what is useful you can share?” Their family secrets that they left in secret, is a treasure that belongs only to them
— told Zellweger that for a few years (from 2010 to 2016) would leave the cinema due to issues with mental health, and now slowly returning to the industry.
Rene also admitted that he is still trying to contact the eldest daughter of actress Lisa. But then it turned out that their family is going through a difficult period: the youngest daughter of garland Lorna was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Then Zellweger stopped trying and left the relatives of film alone.
Recall that the film “Judy” tells about the tragic fate of the iconic Hollywood Actresses 1930-1960-ies: on her latest concerts, quarrels with management, and constant longing for children. The world premiere took place on 30 August at the International film festival in Telluride, and on 10 September the film will be presented at the festival in Toronto.