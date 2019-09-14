Renee Zellweger burst into tears at the festival in Toronto due to the reaction of the audience to the film “Judy”
Renee Zellweger could not hold back tears at the film festival held in Toronto. The reason for the emotional Beyonce was the reaction of the audience at a screening of “Judy” with her.
The public showed an autobiographical tape from Director Rupert Gould, a story about the last days of life of famous singer and Renee Zellweger in “Judy” embodies a major role. After viewing the film, audience gave a standing ovation that brought tears from the actress during her appearance on the stage. In front of an audience of 50-year-old celebrity joked that their attention will spoil her makeup.
Zellweger admitted that he felt a great responsibility for this role, as tried as accurately as possible to convey the image of Judy garland. She got acquainted with many sources, trying to find a balance between the real singer and her manner, which was familiar to the public.