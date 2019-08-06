Renee Zellweger has decided to do another plastic surgery
August 6, 2019
This is not the first plastic surgery celebrity.
For anybody not a secret that a few years ago the star of “Bridget Jones’s Diary” Renee Zellweger went under the knife of a plastic surgeon has changed the face of Rene literally could not learn.
However, after one unsuccessful surgery Renee “fix” and become more or less like themselves. But even a bad experience has not stopped the actress from the new changes.
Recently, Renee appeared on the red carpet. And while some fans admired her figure, others drew attention to the face — a feeling that Renee decided to again or to go under the knife, or to “chop” the face with something, because the skin looks too unnatural!
