Renee Zellweger has decided to do another plastic surgery

August 6, 2019
This is not the first plastic surgery celebrity.

Рене Зеллвегер решилась на очередную пластическую операцию

For anybody not a secret that a few years ago the star of “Bridget Jones’s Diary” Renee Zellweger went under the knife of a plastic surgeon has changed the face of Rene literally could not learn.

However, after one unsuccessful surgery Renee “fix” and become more or less like themselves. But even a bad experience has not stopped the actress from the new changes.

Recently, Renee appeared on the red carpet. And while some fans admired her figure, others drew attention to the face — a feeling that Renee decided to again or to go under the knife, or to “chop” the face with something, because the skin looks too unnatural!

Lilly Nice
Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.