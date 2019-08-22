Renee Zellweger in the likeness of Judy garland: in the network there are new stills from the biopic “Judy”
In the network there are new footage from the 50-year-old Renee Zellweger at the image of a famous Hollywood actress Judy garland is her way Renee is embodied in the biopic “Judy” (Judy), which will be released on September 27.
A new set of pictures devoted mainly to the relations of garland from her fifth (and last) husband, Mickey Deans (this role was played by Finn Wittrock, known for the films “La La land” (La La Land) and “If Beale street could talk” (If Beale Street Could Talk). The Director was Rupert goold.
The story takes place in 1968, a year before garland’s death, when she arrives in London on a five-week tour. At the same time, she begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, who would soon become her fifth husband.
Recall, Judy garland became famous for her role as Dorothy in the legendary film “the Wizard of Oz” (The Wizard of Oz) — in the film, she starred in the age of 17 and was awarded Junior “Oscar”. However, Judy’s career in show business began early, with two years she participated in musical performances and vocal abilities have made her famous.
With 13 years she has collaborated with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and later claimed that the Studio stole her youth — according to the statements of the actress, the young actors were constantly prescribed amphetamines to stay awake on the set, held at a furious pace, and barbiturates so they could rest after filming — this led to drug addiction. From an overdose of barbiturates garland and died at the age of 47 years.
In an interview with Rene told me that the work on the role made her a lot to think about the incredible artistic possibilities of garland.
When you watch her performance, there is a sense that she is speaking directly to you that she feels your pain and doubt, knows what you’re feeling. It’s the combined talents, which was given to her from birth, very inspiring
— shared his impressions of Zellweger.