Renee Zellweger responded to the accusations of plastic surgery
Renee Zellweger became the heroine of the new issue of New York Magazine and commented on the talk about plastic surgery, which began in 2014.
In 2009, 50-year-old actress left Hollywood and six long years starred in the movie. After five years of silence Zellweger put the audience on the ears of his appearance at the ceremony Elle Women in Hollywood. It was evident that the appearance of the stars changed, that the tabloids don’t stop discussing until now. Of course, the only explanation for these changes was the unsuccessful plastic.
We estimate from the like value judgments can reflect the character you’re strong or weak, if you’re real people. All this hints at the fact that I need to change in the right direction. This is really upsetting me. I don’t think about their appearance in this way. I love their quirkiness, their idiosyncrasies and don’t want to be someone else. Me confirmed to film in blue jeans and cowboy boots. I started working so I didn’t need to change. So why would I need to fit in with alien to my frame?
— commented on the rumors and accusations Renee.
Zellweger and has in the past answered questions about operations in the same spirit: no clear acceptance or refutation. However, journalists, fans and experts agree that the failure of the plastic occurred, as is easily seen by comparing the before and after photos.