Renee Zellweger starred in spicy photo shoot for Red Magazine
Famous Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger has pleased fans with a new batch of photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The actress starred in a cozy photo shoot for edition of Red Magazine and graced the cover of the new issue.
In the frame Renee Zellweger appeared in a female images that emphasized her slender figure.
On some photos she poses in dress with sequins on the other appears only in one coat or sweater and in black stockings.
In addition to the photo shoot Renee Zellweger also gave a candid interview and explained why for almost six years starred in the movie.
“I made some wrong decisions. Inside it was dark and sad, but I don’t consider that time wasted. I learned a lot, and that’s exactly what I needed. I learned a lot about the future, learn to recognize the different patterns of their behavior and draw the right conclusions. So I feel only gratitude”, — commented on his pause in the career of the actress.
The star also commented on whether the continuation of the cult film “Bridget Jones” in which she played a major role.
“As for the “Bridget Jones 4″ if Helen Fielding (writer, author of books about Bridget Jones. — Approx. Ed.) want to do this, it sounds interesting,” said the celebrity.