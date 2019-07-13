Renee Zellweger surprised by the change in appearance
Popular Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger, known for his roles in the films “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Frozen from Miami”, was reincarnated in the new movie.
The actress of the famous blonde has been transformed into the burning brunette. The network has already hit the first official trailer for the film “Judy,” according to the Chronicle.info with reference to kinoafisha.ua.
As you know, the star got the lead role in the film “Judy”. The film tells the story of the last year of the life of legendary American singer Judy garland, who became a victim of the Hollywood system. Celebrity career lasted 45 of 47 years. Judy garland worked almost every day on the set and in clubs, often on drugs.
For the difficult role Renee Zellweger was unrecognizable. Famous blonde will appear in the film hot Brunet with short hair. Fans of the star have already noted that this way is somewhat unusual and adds years Renee.
The long-awaited trailer appeared on July 8 and immediately entered the network. The story is strong and at the same time an unhappy woman who in the 1960s went to a 5-week tour, filmed by Director Rupert goold. Premiere of “Judy” is scheduled for November 28, 2019.