Renee Zellweger with a bright umbrella at the premiere of “Judy” in London
Since early September, 50-year-old Renee Zellweger went to promotur new film with her participation under the name “Judy” (Judy). The actress has already presented the picture at the Toronto film festival, and also visited the presentations in Santa Monica, Beverly hills and Manhattan. Yesterday, Zellweger appeared at the European premiere of the biopic, which was held in London.
On the red carpet of the cinema Curzon Mayfair Renee came out in a feminine and elegant manner: it was a fitted dress off the shoulder from Emilia Wickstead, complemented by graceful white Christian Louboutin pumps.
The day of the premiere in London was pouring rain, but the inclement weather did not spoil the mood of the actress. On the red carpet events she appeared with a large colorful umbrella and a dazzling smile. Despite the rain, Renee Zellweger long posed for the reporters and not denied by fans in selfie.
Recall that in the new film “Judy” Renee Zellweger played the iconic Hollywood actress Judy garland. The film tells about the difficult fate of garland: her last concerts, quarrels with management, and constant longing for children.