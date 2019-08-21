Renounced the title of “thief in law” Fly Lyubertsy became a “pick up artist”
The non-recognition of “thief in law” (previously unthinkable) almost became part of the thieving culture. After tightening in the Russian Federation Criminal code, representatives of the criminal world do not consider it shameful to give up in front of the cops from the presence of “thieves” of the title. An example of such behavior was the refusal of the 59-year-old Moscow resident Oleg Mukhametshin, better known in criminal circles as the Fly Lyubertsy, from thieves, “the title”.
As you know, he appealed to the chief GU MVD in Moscow that he is not a thief “in the act” and refuses this title, writes IA “Ruspres”.
Journalists managed to find out that the Fly considers himself a connoisseur of psychology and decided to indulge in a subtle psychological game with the police. During his detention in 2010 at the Kursk station in his baggage was a guide to seduction, from pickup guru Alex Leslie “Workshop on physics”. On repeated personal experience, the thief admitted that the manual works flawlessly, and all recommended him.
Leslie, remind journalists — this is the sex guru Alexander Kirillov, who was in a Thai jail, along with a scandalous Nasty Fish told how she was “taught about sex around the” billionaire Oleg Deripaska. Therefore, having learned all of his “teachings”, the crime boss decided to apply the techniques of “pick-up” in order to convince law enforcement officers in their not belong to the world of thieves.
The newspaper reminds that the Fly was one of the most influential leaders of the lyuberetskaya criminal group. arrested on suspicion of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy and involvement in the kidnapping and murder of the Deputy, said that the serving time for it at the moment — the “one way ticket”.
