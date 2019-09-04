Rent or purchase a home in the U.S.: it is more profitable in the long run
To determine the “true” cost of an average house, the company GOBankingRates conducted a study that analyzed the cost of rental or purchase, as well as the expected value of the average home in the United States by the year 2048.
How much is my home?
To find out how much your home is “really” worth, as a starting point in the study was taken the current average price of a house in the US is $220 100. To predict changes in the value of the house in the next 30 years, the study calculated the change in the value of housing in the United States from 2009 to 2019 based on data for rental and selling of real estate Zillow. This 10-year period includes the economic downturn and the consequences after the collapse of the housing market, which helps to make the prediction more conservative and realistic. Projected 10-year growth in housing prices was about 43% or 3.4% per year.
The following key analysis was to determine how much it would cost to rent over the next 30 years. Based on the current average rent 1441 of the dollar, the study estimated that the average monthly rent reaches 2 723 dollar in 30 years. This means that in the period from 2018 to 2048 you will spend on rent in the United States approximately $720 079.
Rent vs. buying a home
Now compare the cost of renting with the cost of buying a home, that is, with a mortgage and regular monthly payments on it. When 30-year mortgage with a fixed interest rate based on the current average price of a home in the $220 100 and the current average rate on a mortgage loan, you will pay 1121 dollars a month for the next three decades, avoiding the problem of increasing rental rates through fixed monthly payments.
For 30 years with payment of 1 121 dollars a month — or $13 452 a year mortgage will cost you over $400 000. This means that you will save approximately $316 519, buying a house compared to renting, which has been calculated above, will cost over a 30-year period to $720 079.
In addition, by the year 2048 your house for $220 100 will cost about $640 000 based on the average growth in property prices in 43% in a decade, or 3.4% per year. When you combine the amount saved as a result of ownership ($316 519), with the income from the rising value of your home after 30 years ($639 346), you get the “real” value of your house, which is approximately $955 865, if you compare buying with renting.
Again, it is important to remember that these calculations were done for the United States as a whole. Depending on what state or city you live in, your home may cost much more than the amount stated in the study.